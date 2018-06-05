2-year-old bear in Transcona backyard tree tranquilized by conservation officers
Bear falls from tree after being jabbed with tranquilizer, will be monitored for 24 hours
A 56-kilogram black bear is OK after being tranquilized and falling from a tree in Transcona, conservation officials say.
A group of police, conservation officers and paramedics zeroed in on the Lethbridge Avenue area in Winnipeg on Tuesday morning amid reports of a bear.
The bear scrambled up a tree, and a conservation officer jabbed it with a tranquilizer from the ground.
It fell to the ground but appears to be in good condition. The two-year-old bear will be monitored for the next 24 hours before being released.
It was first spotted wandering around the area of Kildare Avenue W. and Plessis Road.
Police, conservation officers with Manitoba Sustainable Development, paramedics and firefighters were all called to the scene.
Police said the bear did not act aggressively, though officers kept people in the neighbourhood from getting too close to the animal.
It climbed a tree on a property next door to Nancy Kunkle's home on Lethbridge.
Kunkle said police knocked on her door at about 6 a.m. to tell her to stay indoors because of a bear nearby.
"We're hoping that we can get the go ahead to just get in our cars and drive away," Kunkle said. "They won't let me leave my house."
Lori Heindle lives on Kootenay Crescent, which shares an alley with Lethbridge.
Her daughter called her at 6:45 a.m. to make sure the family dog wasn't outside because she heard there was a bear in the neighbourhood.
"I was in a deep sleep," she said. "I wouldn't want to open my door in the morning to find one there.
"I'm not overly concerned about it."
More from CBC Manitoba:
With files from Meaghan Ketcheson