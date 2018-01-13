Winnipeg police are blaming icy conditions for a 12-car pileup on the bridge at Bishop Grandin Boulevard and Pembina Highway late Friday night.

Police told CBC News the crash happened around 10 p.m. and two people were taken to hospital in stable condition. Initially, police say, the crash involved just a handful of cars, but it quickly escalated due to the slippery conditions.

Emergency crews were on scene for nearly six hours cleaning up the mess and directing traffic before the road was completely reopened around 4 a.m.

Police say alcohol was not a factor.



