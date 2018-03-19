Senior left covering cost of knee braces after Manitoba Health refuses to pay

Curling, dancing and farming used to come easy to Wes Vanstone before his knees gave out, but Manitoba Health refuses to cover the bionic knee braces he needs now.

Adding insult to his injury is that the province's decision not to reimburse him, according to an Appeal Board Decision by Manitoba Health, is due to the fact that the list of insured orthotics and prosthetics in Manitoba — called the Prosthetic, Orthotic and Other Medical Insurance Regulation (POMD Regulation) — hasn't been updated in 'fifteen to twenty years.'

"I'm very frustrated. Mad. About myself, sure it's the money, but it's not as much the money, as I care about people. I always have. I've always been there to help out the underdog," said Vanstone, 78, from his farm near Miami, Man.

The bionic 'Levitation' braces from Spring Loaded Technology cost Vanstone about $5,000.

Unlike other knee braces covered by Manitoba Health, they use a spring to take the force away from three spots in the knee, as opposed to one, when he bends to sit or stand.

Rare condition

Vanstone has a rare condition called patellofemoral arthritis, which has resulted in the displacement of his kneecaps to the sides.

After trying a number of different knee braces that provided no relief, his doctor wrote the prescription for the bionic braces, which provide more support for his unique condition, and come from the company based in Dartmouth, NS.

"It takes 100% of the brace to lift me. Cuz I've got no assistance from my kneecaps. It's gotta be done with a mechanical device," he said.

Since last summer, the senior has worn the the spring-loaded braces to help him sit, stand and move around without pain.

The bionic ‘Levitation’ braces from Spring Loaded Technology use a spring to take the force away from three spots in the knee, as opposed to one. (Travis Golby/CBC)

"They make a world of difference," he said. "Curling I wear them, dancing, going out in public, I can go up down the stairs a bit without them, but they still help me a bit going up and down the stairs."

The difference is visible too; without the activation of his braces, the pain of going from a standing to a sitting position results in audible cracking of his knees and brings tears to his eyes.

When the braces are activated, which he does with a special 'key' resembling an Allen key, going from sitting to standing and vice versa is silent and nearly painless.

'Simply too new'

Vanstone purchased the braces believing he'd be reimbursed as he had been by the province for other kinds of braces in the past.

When Manitoba Health denied him, he appealed the decision. The Appeal Board found that since the braces were not listed on the medical devices' schedule found under the The Health Services Insurance Act, no coverage could be provided.

"This schedule has not been updated in the last fifteen to twenty years," the decision states. "The Board has sympathy for the Apellant's plight in that the orthotic he purchased is simply too new to have made the tariff."

"I just sat there in shock," said Vanstone, upon learning of the decision a week ago. He had travelled to Winnipeg with his wife, stayed overnight in a hotel and planned to show the board just how drastically the braces improved his quality of life at the Appeal Board meeting on Feb.22.

"I've been a farmer my whole life and I can't imagine being 15 to 20 years behind and putting it in writing and then signing it. I thought, OK that put the icing on the cake, and shut the door," he said.

Covered elsewhere

But the bionic braces — which stand alone on the market, according to the company's CEO — are covered in other provinces.

BC provides full coverage; Alberta provides coverage up to $1,600 per brace, and Ontario and Quebec provide partial coverage for the bionic braces, said Chris Cowper-Smith, of Spring Loaded Technology.

The Northwest Territories reimburse people for the braces if they're First Nations, and the federal government provides coverage for Inuit people, through Worker's Compensation and war veterans.

The braces are passively powered so the energy transferred into the spring is Vanstone's own body weight. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Cowper-Smith explained that the mechanical device is passively powered so the energy transferred into the spring is Vanstone's own body weight, which is returned to him to give the 'gentle push' to help him stand, reducing his pain.

"We have lots of doctors that prescribe for our customers. Patients that have tried pain meds, knee replacement, and the braces are what work for them," said Cowper-Smith. "When you consider knee replacement surgery can cost up to $50,000 across the country, the braces make more sense for some people."

'It brings tears to your eyes'

Vanstone is scheduled for knee replacement surgery this summer, but he's nervous about it, because the braces are what work. He's getting a 'beefed up' set again in July, he said, which will be at his own expense.

"I'm not able to live a life without the braces, because right now, without them, well it brings tears to your eyes, that's all," he said.

"Sure they bang together when you walk and you sound like a caribou coming across the Northwest Territories cuz you're clickin' away, that's the way it is, and I'm happy to live with them the way they are."

Vanstone says the bionic braces allow him to do many of the things he could before his knees went out. (Travis Golby/CBC)

A spokesperson for Manitoba Health deferred to the Appeal Board decision in the CBC's request for comment on Vanstone's case.

The Minister of Health has not yet responded to a request about whether the schedule will be updated.

"Perhaps in the future, the tariffs found in the POMD regulation, and similar regulations enacted under the Act, will be updated more frequently or at least be amended to include provisions that allow for expenses for new services and devices more previously in existence or considered to be reimbursed if they are medically required," wrote the Manitoba Health Appeal Board acting chairperson in her closing remarks on the appeal decision.

"Until that occurs there can be no coverage for devices created with new techniques and innovations, no matter how beneficial."