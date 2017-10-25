Expanded opportunities for Manitoba's hog industry — and those who worry about the environmental impact — were a focal point of a public meeting Tuesday night on the province's so-called "red tape reduction" omnibus bill.

More than 40 people signed up to speak at the meeting for Bill 24, officially called the Red Tape Reduction and Government Efficiency Act, which could change 14 different pieces of provincial legislation, including Manitoba's Environment Act.

If the bill is passed (the vote is expected to take place in a couple of weeks), the moratorium placed upon the hog barns and their manure storage facilities would be lifted, allowing companies expand their operations.

Sheldon Stott, director of environmental affairs for HyLife Foods, said Bill 24 will give the hog industry the same opportunities as other livestock sectors in the province. (Dave Gaudette/CBC News)

HyLife Foods, a pork producer based in La Broquerie, said that will give the hog industry the same opportunities as other livestock sectors in the province.

"We feel that we are unfairly discriminated against in that regard," said Sheldon Stott, HyLife director of environmental affairs.

Should the changes go through, the province's livestock livestock technical review committee would ensure environmental protections are still put in place, Stott said.

"They provide commentary to ensure facilities are put in the right location with the appropriate amount of spread acres," he said.

But other presenters at the public legislation meeting were still concerned about the environmental degradation they argued the bill would bring.

Accalia Robertson said there's still a lot of doubt on whether the hog industry can expand with the environment in mind. (Dave Gaudette/CBC News)

"My concern around hog barn expansion is particularly water quality in rural areas. It's affected by the high concentration of animals," said Accalia Robertson, who lives in Niverville.

She cited a reported conducted by the Manitoba Clean Environment Commission that highlights the environmental impacts of hog farming. She said statistics indicate that hog farms pollute ground water nearby.

"That's concerning for somebody who lives in a rural community," she said. "I know the industry is trying to overhaul but there's still a lot of doubt on whether the hog industry can expand with the environment in mind."

Bill 24 was first introduced in the legislature in March and will eliminate or amend a number of acts the government has deemed "outdated, contradictory, complicated or ineffective," Finance Minister Cameron Friesen said at the time.