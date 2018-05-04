Register bicycles, report thefts, Winnipeg police say after seizing stolen bike that hadn't been reported

Winnipeg police say a recent bicycle theft serves as a good reminder of why it's important for Winnipeggers to use a new online registry, and to report stolen bikes.

Police officers were patrolling around Youville Street and Carriere Avenue, in the city's Norwood area, at about 1 a.m. on Thursday, according to a Friday media release.

They spotted a person with a known history of property thefts riding a bike and committing a violation of the Highway Traffic Act. Police did not specify what the violation was.

They stopped the rider and checked the bicycle in their internal and Canada-wide databases, but found no indication the bike was stolen. The suspect couldn't explain how he got the bike, though, and police seized it.

After checking with local bike shops, they learned that the bike had been stolen but the theft went unreported.

The bike has been returned to the owner and charges are pending.

Const. Jay Murray said the incident highlights the importance of registering bikes and reporting thefts.

"We often come across bikes that are never reported stolen because people think it's a nuisance or a hassle and it's not meaningful, but I'm standing up here to tell you absolutely, it's meaningful," he said.

The City of Winnipeg launched the online bike registry, which police say will make it easier to match recovered bikes with their rightful owners, in late April. Winnipeggers can register their bikes online for a fee of $6.60.

​In 2017, the Winnipeg Police Service received 2,800 reports of stolen bikes, Insp. Chody Sutherland said at the launch of the online registry at city hall in April. At the time, police had 700 bikes they could not match up with their owners. ​