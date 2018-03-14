Best budget ever? You decide
Air Date: Mar 14, 2018 4:10 PM CT
Manitoba's 2018 budget was presented on Monday. The government is boasting about large personal tax cuts, but those may be eaten by new consumption taxes. We break down the numbers.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Thursday
Sunny
-4°C
Friday
Sunny
-1°C
Saturday
Sunny
1°C
Sunday
A mix of sun and cloud
0°C
Monday
A mix of sun and cloud
-1°C
Latest Manitoba News Headlines
- No inquiry necessary in Tina Fontaine's death, Manitoba justice minister says
- Hockey Winnipeg sues former executive director over alleged fraud, theft
- Future of lawsuit over ride-hailing legislation unclear after cab companies ask for adjournment
- Former foster home operators accused in lawsuit of inappropriate discipline, letting kids use drugs
- Best budget ever? You decide
Must Watch
-
Panel Discussion: Manitoba Budget 2018
32:00
Manitoba’s budget came down Monday and contains personal tax cuts as well as implementing carbon taxes. CBC's Sean Kavanagh speaks with Mary Agnes Welch and Curt Hull to find out what the budget means to you.
-
First time TappCar rider left confused after two cars show up
1:52
A Winnipeg woman was left confused after two vehicles-for-hire showed up to give her a ride on Saturday evening near Stafford Street and Corydon Avenue, but the company says it was no accident.
Top News Headlines
- This Alberta river ran dry once before, and it could happen again. Experts worry it's the tip of the iceberg
- Why Stephen Hawking was so important to science
- Cancelling NAFTA would be a 'calamitously bad decision', says Trump's new economic adviser
- Gone with the wind: Gust takes $2K from Cape Breton woman's purse
- Jagmeet Singh defends appearance at Sikh independence rally
Most Viewed
- Indigenous mom of 2 says racist taunts aimed at her family during kids' 1st trip to Winnipeg
- Woman attacked with machete, kicked in head and face while on ground
- Winnipeg man, 33, dead after snowmobile crash: RCMP
- This decrepit 107-year-old station is still a key source of Winnipeg's electricity
- Crown won't appeal Raymond Cormier's acquittal in death of Tina Fontaine
- Crown drops fraud, theft charges against former NHL player agent after his death
- Winnipeg police officer escapes serious injury after crash
- Budget 2018: Manitoba starts slaying deficit dragon
- Former Winnipegger convicted of terror gets 45-year sentence in New York court
Special Coverage
-
CBC Investigates
Former foster home operators accused in lawsuit of inappropriate discipline, letting kids use drugs
Court documents accuse Specialized Foster Homes of inappropriate care, putting kids at risk
-
Terrorism Trial
Former Winnipegger convicted of terror gets 45-year sentence in New York court
Found guilty in September of conspiring to murder Americans, using a weapon of mass destruction
-
PASTOR
Former Thompson pastor charged with sexual assault
Letter to congregation urges them to alert RCMP of other possible violations
-
In depth
CBC Manitoba I-Team investigates
CBC digs deeper on the stories of the day