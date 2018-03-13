Best budget ever? You decide
Air Date: Mar 13, 2018 5:32 PM CT
Manitoba's 2018 budget was presented on Monday. The government is boasting about large personal tax cuts, but those may be eaten by new consumption taxes. We break down the numbers.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Wednesday
Chance of flurries
-3°C
Thursday
Sunny
-5°C
Friday
Sunny
1°C
Saturday
Sunny
2°C
Sunday
Sunny
1°C
Latest Manitoba News Headlines
- 'I guess she just didn't matter': No appeal in Cormier verdict disappoints Tina Fontaine's family
- Tory government backs Manitoba budget as critics dig into details
- Provincial budget does no re-election favours for Winnipeg's mayor
- Best budget ever? You decide
- Another board bites the dust: Tories axe board in charge of rating movies, video games
Must Watch
-
Haven for victims of crime to be ready by fall
1:51
The long road to creating Candace House has finally reached the point where construction can begin. The Winnipeg haven for victims of crime and their families is expected to be ready by fall, four years after its first proposed location was scrubbed and close to a decade since the idea was first raised.
-
Best budget ever? You decide
2:02
Manitoba's 2018 budget was presented on Monday. The government is boasting about large personal tax cuts, but those may be eaten by new consumption taxes. We break down the numbers.
Top News Headlines
- Canada just lost a key ally in the Trump administration
- Crown won't appeal acquittal of Raymond Cormier in death of Tina Fontaine
- How the Pennsylvania election is testing a 'template' for Democrats hoping to take the House
- National Geographic acknowledges past racist coverage
- Bank of Canada's Poloz underlines potential of Quebec child care for entire country
Most Viewed
- Woman attacked with machete, kicked in head and face while on ground
- Indigenous mom of 2 says racist taunts aimed at her family during kids' 1st trip to Winnipeg
- Winnipeg man, 33, dead after snowmobile crash: RCMP
- This decrepit 107-year-old station is still a key source of Winnipeg's electricity
- Winnipeg police officer escapes serious injury after crash
- Budget 2018: Manitoba starts slaying deficit dragon
- 5 new schools part of what Brian Pallister calls Manitoba's 'best budget ever'
- Lives shattered after 'selfish and reckless' drunk driving killed man in 2013, court hears
- Manitoba still using outdated, 'seriously flawed' computer system to track kids in care
Special Coverage
-
PASTOR
Former Thompson pastor charged with sexual assault
Letter to congregation urges them to alert RCMP of other possible violations
-
Terrorism Trial
Family pleads for leniency for ex-Winnipegger convicted of terrorism charges
U.S. to seek life sentence, but grandmother calls Muhanad Al Farekh 'loving, caring'
-
CBC Investigates
Former MLA dubbed 'Minister Tickles' apologizes after 5 women allege years of unwanted touching
At least 3 complaints about Stan Struthers made to Manitoba NDP between 2010 and 2015
-
In depth
CBC Manitoba I-Team investigates
CBC digs deeper on the stories of the day