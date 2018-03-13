Best budget ever? You decide

Air Date: Mar 13, 2018 5:32 PM CT

Best budget ever? You decide2:02

Manitoba's 2018 budget was presented on Monday. The government is boasting about large personal tax cuts, but those may be eaten by new consumption taxes. We break down the numbers.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Churchill
York Factory

Wednesday

Chance of flurries

-3°C

Thursday

Sunny

-5°C

Friday

Sunny

1°C

Saturday

Sunny

2°C

Sunday

Sunny

1°C

More Weather |

Must Watch

Special Coverage