Bernadette Smith has been nominated as the NDP candidate in the Point Douglas byelection.

"I'm super excited to be working in the community that I've grown up in. I love this community and I want to continue the great work that the NDP ... has done in this community," Smith said.

Education, training and housing are priorities, she added.

"Make sure that the programs that are in Point Douglas stay in Point Douglas and that we continue to strengthen the families that are in this community," she said.

Smith helped push for an inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women and co-founded a group that searches the Red River for clues to missing persons. She is also a recent recipient of the Order of Manitoba.

"Point Douglas has an exceptionally qualified candidate in Bernadette," party President Ovide Mercredi said in a news release.

"Her longstanding advocacy for women's and Indigenous rights, as well as her extensive experience working within the community have well-prepared her to serve the people of Point Douglas."

Point Douglas, in Winnipeg's inner city, has voted NDP for more than two decades. The seat has been vacant since the resignation of former NDP MLA Kevin Chief in December. Earlier this week, he was appointed the vice-president of the Business Council of Manitoba.

Before Tuesday night's nomination meeting, some party members had voiced concerns about the NDP's nomination process in the consituency.

Veteran New Democratic Party organizer and Point Douglas activist Sel Burrows told CBC News earlier this month that two people who were considering running for the spot learned about the nomination process timeline once it was closed.

Smith was the only person who completed the required paperwork before the deadline, but her nomination meeting drew a crowd of over 100 people, the release said.

Premier Brian Pallister has until July to call the byelection and has not yet indicated when it will be held.