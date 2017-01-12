Ben Moss Jewellers has been brought back from the brink.

Halifax-based Charm Diamond Centres announced Thursday it has acquired the Ben Moss name and will reopen multiple stores in five provinces.

More than 100 current Ben Moss employees will keep their jobs, and 75 more positions will be added, said a Charm Diamond Centres release on Thursday.

The purchase represents a fresh start for the Ben Moss brand, which began in Winnipeg in 1910, said Charm president Troy Calder.

"We have great respect for the Ben Moss Jewellers legacy and its long history," said Calder in the release. "Like Charm, the company has a similar story — it is a family-owned Canadian fine jewelry brand that customers have trusted for their most treasured memories."

In May, Ben Moss applied for creditor protection, and in July announced it would close all its stores.

At the time, the company operated 54 locations across the country. It blamed a weak Canadian dollar and sluggish economy for lacklustre sales.

Charm Diamond Centres will reopen 16 stores under the Ben Moss banner in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and B.C., it said in a news release.

Two of the stores will be located in Winnipeg inside the Polo Park and Kildonan Place shopping malls.

Charm announced some of the Ben Moss stores would reopen as early as Thursday, with a grand reopening event for Ben Moss stores expected to take place before Valentine's Day.

Charm describes itself as the largest independently owned and operated fine jewelry store in Canada.