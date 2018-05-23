Belt-wielding robber sought by Winnipeg police

A man swinging a belt robbed two men on Monday night, police say.

The two men were walking toward a vehicle in a parking structure on Donald Street near Broadway at around 9:30 p.m. when they were confronted by a man "swinging a belt," police said in a news release.

The man threatened to harm them if they didn't give him money, police said. They handed over "a small amount of money" and cigarettes and he took off.

The men were not hurt.

The robber is described as between 20 and 30 years old with a thin build, short dark hair and an unshaven face. He was wearing a T-shirt and jeans and carrying a pair of black boots.

The Winnipeg police major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information can call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).