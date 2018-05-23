Skip to Main Content
Belt-wielding robber sought by Winnipeg police

Notifications

Belt-wielding robber sought by Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police are looking for a belt-swinging man who stole money from two men on Monday night.

Thief threatened to harm 2 men unless they gave him cash

CBC News ·
The police service's major crimes unit is trying to find a belt-swinging man who threatened to harm two men unless they gave him money. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

A man swinging a belt robbed two men on Monday night, police say.

The two men were walking toward a vehicle in a parking structure on Donald Street near Broadway at around 9:30 p.m. when they were confronted by a man "swinging a belt," police said in a news release.

The man threatened to harm them if they didn't give him money, police said. They handed over "a small amount of money" and cigarettes and he took off. 

The men were not hurt.

The robber is described as between 20 and 30 years old with a thin build, short dark hair and an unshaven face. He was wearing a T-shirt and jeans and carrying a pair of black boots.

The Winnipeg police major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information can call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477). 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us