A Winnipeg man killed his roommate and then dragged his body to a garage, where it lay for days before investigators found the remains, police allege.

"Clearly things went from bad to worse," Const. Jason Michalyshen said Wednesday, while announcing a man had been arrested in the 23rd homicide of the year in Winnipeg.

Police went to a home on Belmont Avenue near Main Street at about 4:30 a.m. CT Tuesday after a caller asked that officers check up on someone at the residence. The caller was concerned the person at the home may have suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers found Winnipeg resident Edward Lee Dyck, 55, dead in the home's detached garage. He had sustained multiple "suspicious injuries."

Police arrested Dale Gregory Hilderman, 51, at the home the same day. He has been charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody.

Police said Dyck and Hilderman rented rooms in the same home. The two got into a fight on Dec. 17, which escalated until Dyck was fatally assaulted, police said.

Investigators believe Hilderman moved the body to the detached garage where police found Dyck.

Neighbour Aylen Mayor said Dyck was a quiet man and Hilderman sometimes cut her lawn if she was busy.

"It's shocking to see something like that happening here, especially, you know, I can see the cop station out my back window," she said. "I'm shocked."

Police ask anyone with further information to contact investigators 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).