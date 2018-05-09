Skip to Main Content
80-year-old man slain in Belair

Police are calling the death of a homeowner in Belair, Man., a homicide.

No threat to public safety, RCMP say

CBC News ·
Powerview RCMP found an 80-year-old man dead in his Belair home Sunday. (CBC News)

Police are investigating the death of an 80-year-old man in Belair, Man., as a homicide.

Powerview RCMP were called to a residence in the community, 90 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, on Sunday at 10 a.m. When they arrived, they found the 80-year-old homeowner was dead.

Police say there is no threat to public safety, but did not reveal whether a suspect has been identified or taken into custody.

RCMP Major Crime Services and RCMP Forensic Identification Section are assisting in the investigation.

