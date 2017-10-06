City councillors will soon determine whether bee hives ought to be allowed everywhere in Winnipeg or just on non-residential properties.

Council's property committee will hold a public hearing on Tuesday about a change to the city's zoning bylaw that would allow bee hives on to properties where they are not permitted at the moment.

Right now, bee hives are permitted in agricultural areas and in downtown Winnipeg. Councillors will have the option of expanding this to every form land use throughout the city or just non-residential properties.

In a report to council's property committee, chief planner Braden Smith noted urban beehives will help maintain bee populations, balance the ecosystem, help pollinate plants, provide educational opportunities and also produce food, as a single hive can produce about 40 kilograms of honey a year.

He also noted public consultations held by the city found widespread support for back-yard bee hives, even from people who are allergic to bees. The city sought public opinion at The Forks and shopping malls to widen the range of input beyond what Smith describes as the "special interests" that respond to opinion surveys in disproportionate numbers.

City planners are recommending bee hives be allowed on properties with a permit of some form to ensure bees are cared for properly, the properties in question are large enough for hives and have proper fencing.

'Winnipeg and Ottawa-Gatineau appear to be the only major cities that prohibit urban beekeeping.' - Braden Smith

The city has yet to determine whether it will issue those permits itself or leave that task to the province.

"It would have to be determined whether the city would absorb the cost of hiring inspectors and doing certification, or if that cost would be passed on to the applicants. For the hobby beekeeper or small businesses with two hives, that level of service fees would be a major deterrent," Smith writes in his report to council's property committee.

The committee also has the option of restricting bees to non-residential properties and requiring public hearings before each permit is approved. But the planners are recommending the less restrictive option, which would see the city simply issue permits.

Edmonton has approved 85 hives and only rejected a single permit, due to "a neighbour with a serious allergy," Smith writes.

Two hives were installed on the roof of 541 Portage Avenue in Winnipeg in spring 2016 (CBC)

"In most Canadian cities, urban beekeeping is either permitted or not regulated at the municipal level. Winnipeg and Ottawa-Gatineau appear to be the only major cities that prohibit urban beekeeping through zoning," he writes.

The city is also contemplating a mosquito-fogging buffer zone of 90 metres around every hive.

The proposed zoning change will also require approvals from executive policy committee and council as a whole.