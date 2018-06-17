Beer Mile champion wins the 40th Manitoba Marathon
10,000 strong show up for marathon on gorgeous Sunday morning
The 40th Manitoba marathon has been won Winnipeg's Corey Gallagher, of Beer Mile fame, with a time of 2:37:48.
The Beer Mile is a one-mile track race that combines running and drinking, where participants down a beer after every lap.
"It was a lot harder than I expected," said Gallagher, 31, after the marathon, where someone helped him take off his running shoes.
"I think no matter how much I prepared for it and worried about it, I still underestimated it. That was an eye-opener."
The run was Gallagher's first full marathon.
Amy Feit, of Luverne MN, won the women's event, with a time of 3:02:51.
"It was a great race, nice flat course, lots of shade. Loved the course," she said, noting this was her first Canadian marathon.
"I've won a marathon before but I've never felt the tape cross my stomach. That was a wonderful feeling."
The weather Sunday morning was a cloudy and crisp 15C — perfect for running, and more than 10,000 people gathered at the University of Manitoba to run in the 40th Manitoba Marathon.
The full marathon and the 10K run both sold out, said executive director Rachel Munday, and total numbers were higher this year compared to last year.
Check out some of the action below:
With files from Samantha Samson
