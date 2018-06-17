Skip to Main Content
Beer Mile champion wins the 40th Manitoba Marathon

10,000 athletes gathered at the University of Manitoba to run in the 40th Manitoba Marathon early Sunday morning.

10,000 strong show up for marathon on gorgeous Sunday morning

Elisha Dacey · CBC News ·
Former Beer Mile Champion Corey Gallagher gets some help removing his shoes after winning the Manitoba Marathon Sunday. This was his first full marathon. (Samantha Samson/CBC)

The 40th Manitoba marathon has been won Winnipeg's Corey Gallagher, of Beer Mile fame, with a time of 2:37:48.

The Beer Mile is a one-mile track race that combines running and drinking, where participants down a beer after every lap.

"It was a lot harder than I expected," said Gallagher, 31, after the marathon, where someone helped him take off his running shoes.

"I think no matter how much I prepared for it and worried about it, I still underestimated it. That was an eye-opener."

The run was Gallagher's first full marathon.

Female full marathon winner Amy Feit poses with her daughter, Regan, who ran the 10K. (Samantha Samson/CBC)

Amy Feit, of Luverne MN, won the women's event, with a time of 3:02:51. 

"It was a great race, nice flat course, lots of shade. Loved the course," she said, noting this was her first Canadian marathon.

"I've won a marathon before but I've never felt the tape cross my stomach. That was a wonderful feeling."

The weather Sunday morning was a cloudy and crisp 15C — perfect for running, and more than 10,000 people gathered at the University of Manitoba to run in the 40th Manitoba Marathon.

The full marathon and the 10K run both sold out, said executive director Rachel Munday, and total numbers were higher this year compared to last year.

Check out some of the action below:

Participants warm up for the Wheelchair event. (Elisha Dacey/CBC)
This group appears to be questioning their choice to participate Sunday morning. (Elisha Dacey/CBC)
The man in the white shirt is wearing a sign that says "I run to inspire someone." (Elisha Dacey/CBC)
The weather was perfect for runners. (Elisha Dacey/CBC)
A group of kids wait to participate in the Super Run. (Elisha Dacey/CBC)
Matthew Wilton, Emma Isaacs, Jenny Kowalson and Teo Roy get ready to go Sunday. (Elsiha Dacey/CBC)
And they're off! Participants in the Manitoba Marathon full marathon at the start line. (Elisha Dacey/CBC)
Ready to go! (Elisha Dacey/CBC)
Runners cross the finish line on the big screen at Investors Group Field Sunday. (Elisha Dacey/CBC)
Balloons are an important component of any marathon. (Elisha Dacey/CBC)
Spectators often put together encouraging signs, like this one that channels everyone's inner Dory. (Elisha Dacey/CBC)

With files from Samantha Samson

