Canada's natural resources minister is responding to the light mocking he received on a late-night talk show this week.

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert chose a photo of a hearty Canadian beaver in a suit and tie to represent Manitoba MP Jim Carr in a broadcast Tuesday.

Canada's Natural Resources Minister, Jim Carr, called a recent 'file photo' used on Late Show with Stephen Colbert 'out-of-date,' saying he has a great deal more grey hair now. (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/CBS)

"It was an old picture," Carr joked Thursday in Winnipeg. "'Cause I'm an awful lot greyer in my hair than that picture shows."

Carr came up in Colbert's monologue in reference to a recent announcement from the Trump administration that it will slap tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber of up to 24 per cent, claiming Canada subsidizes the industry.

The minister had quickly responded to President Donald Trump, saying Canada "disagrees strongly" with his administration's plans and Canada will be exploring legal options.

Colbert read out Carr's statement in an exaggerated Canadian "hoser" accent.

"Them's fightin' words," he said after. "Canadian for f--- you."

@colbertlateshow That must be an old photo @colbertlateshow. My fur is now a bristly, voluminous white. pic.twitter.com/oDF54CDA5b — @jimcarr_wpg

Despite the not-quite-accurate file photo, Carr laughed off the comedian's take on the sensitive diplomatic dispute.

"It was in good fun," Carr said.

"We have to keep a sense of humour about everything we do in public life and Stephen Colbert made sure we kept our sense of humour about this."

Watch the Late Show segment below: