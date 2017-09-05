People in Beausejour, Man., are rallying around a resident who suffered serious injuries in a car crash.

Colette Lindstrom, 44, was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being broadsided at the Perimeter and Dugald Road on Saturday afternoon. She's now in stable condition in a Winnipeg hospital.

RCMP said on Sunday that impaired driving is believed to have been a factor in the crash, and charges are pending against the driver, 26.

Since the crash, more than 120 people have donated over $8,500 to a Gofundme campaign started by a friend on behalf of the family.

"It's just something that I think a couple of friends wanted to get together to do it … because we don't know what else to do either, right?" said Michelle Szajewski, who started the fundraiser. "It's just, you do what you can and hope for the best. And a lot of people are really pulling together."

Szajewski is hoping to raise $15,000 for the family to use in whatever way they need.

"Just trying to cover gas costs or any kind of meals or hotel stays that they may need," Szajewski said. "Just trying to ease the pain a little bit."

She started the fundraiser on Monday. In under 24 hours, donations exceeding $8,500 have arrived from more than 120 friends, family and coworkers.

"Colette's brother's baseball team donated money. It's family, it's friends — old high school friends that don't live here anymore. Her children's friends are donating," Szajewski said.

"It's all over the board. It's amazing. It's pretty exciting to watch it grow."

If you want to donate, you can do so online.