Bear spray attacks on two people within an hour of each other on Sunday appear to have been random and are probably connected, police say.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, a man in his 30s answered the doorbell at his home on Sheppared Street in The Maples area and was immediately sprayed in the face.

There were three children under five in the home, and they and the man were taken to a hospital and treated for the effects of the spray, police said.

Less than an hour later, at around 10 p.m., a man in his mid-30s was sprayed in the parking lot of his apartment building on Jefferson Avenue. The attacker attempted to continue with a physical assault, but the victim went into his building and locked the door, police said.

Victims didn't know attacker, police say

Const. Rob Carver of the Winnipeg Police Service said neither of the men who were sprayed said they knew the attacker and they had no idea the attack was coming. Police are treating the pair of attacks as random.

The man sprayed in the parking lot said his attacker was about 20 to 30 years old, about five feet, 10 inches tall and wearing a black jacket with a hoodie and neck warmer covering his face.

The man who was sprayed in his home couldn't provide a physical description of his attacker.

Bear spray and pepper spray are identical except for packaging, Const. Rob Carver said. In Canada, it's illegal to use pepper spray for self-defence, although the substance can be used and obtained legally as bear spray, he said.