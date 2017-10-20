‎Kim Bouwman's visitor on Thursday afternoon. (‎Kim Bouwman)

Kim Bouwman decorated her front door for a simple autumn esthetic — but now has some chewed-up fake berries and a great story.

The woman, who lives in the community of Ste. Anne — about 45 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg — was relaxing in her reading room around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday when she caught some movement out the corner of her eye.

She figured it was her husband coming home from work until she turned to see a black bear walking toward the steps.

Bouwman grabbed her phone to take a pic while the bear climbed the steps, stood up, leaned on her glass front door and began snacking on Styrofoam berries in the autumn wreath hanging on the door.

"I guess that wasn't too appetizing for him. He immediately got down and slowly walked away," she said, estimating the bear stood somewhere a little under two metres tall.

The bear sauntered into the backyard, cast a few glances around and then wandered into the bush, toward the yard of Bouwman's neighbour.

Meanwhile, Bouwman ran back to the front door.

"The wreath? I definitely removed it immediately," she said. "I didn't want to take the chance for that bear to come back."

At one point, while she was snapping the pic of the bruin at the door, she had a sudden, frightening thought: What if the glass broke and it came into the house?

"I'm not sure what I would do and I'm certainly glad that I didn't have to be faced with that," she said.

Bouwman and her husband moved to the house, just east of the Oakwood Golf Course, in June and soon became aware of the bears when a mother bear and cub walk through the yard.

"If you're driving or you're out for a walk sometimes you do see them, crossing the road in the distance. There definitely are bears in the area," she said, adding she hasn't heard of any serious problems.

"But it's certainly scary to know that they come right close up to your house like that. They aren't afraid."