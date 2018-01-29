The discovery of what's believed to be drug powder scattered across a baby table in the washroom of a fast-food restaurant has shocked the head of a street patrol group in Winnipeg.

James Favel, who leads the Bear Clan Patrol, has come across thousands of needles and found dozens of small bags of drugs during patrols, but the find on Saturday is particularly distressing.

"There was a big bunch of it in the crease there, enough to really harm somebody," he said.

The powder, which Favel believes is meth, was also on a toilet paper dispenser in the toilet stall of the McDonald's at Main Street and Mountain Avenue. There was also a bag of crystal meth on the floor, he said.

"The fact that somebody was so out of it that they left their big bag of drugs behind is really disturbing," he said.

"Clearly, they were so wasted, they didn't have control. It would seem to me that, to an addict, their drugs would be the most important thing."

The Bear Clan Patrol posted this photo of what's believed to be crystal meth on their Facebook page on Saturday night. The bag was found in the washroom of a McDonald's restaurant on Main Street. (Bear Clan Patrol Inc./Facebook)

The drugs were found in the women's washroom around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Patrol members often go to that McDonald's to warm up and grab a coffee, Favel said.

While there, they usually do a quick search of the bathroom, because it's common to find used needles that they clean up.

Patrol members secured the bathroom so no one would go in and told staff, who closed it until it could be cleaned properly.

"This is a significant amount. Most of the bags that we're coming into contact with are smaller ones that are about the size of a postage stamp," Favel said. "This one was four times that size."

He still has the bag and is waiting to turn it over to the police contacts he works with directly. It hasn't been analyzed yet to verify it's methamphetamine.

In 2016, the Bear Clan found 19 bags of meth and 300 syringes on the ground in various locations around the North End area, Favel said. Last year, it was seven or eight bags of meth and 4,000 needles.

Powder, believed to be meth, was found in the women's washroom of the McDonald's at Main Street and Mountain Avenue. (Megan Goddard/CBC)

Saturday's find was the first drug-related one so far for 2018.

"It's too cold for people to be using their drugs outside, so they're finding other places to do it," Favel said.

"McDonald's doesn't have a locked door policy, so people from the street can come in and use it — and that's commendable. But this is the negative impact of IV drug use in our community, that they are finding these places that are open."