A beanbag round was fired during an arrest in Sagkeeng First Nation, prompting an investigation from the Independent Investigation Unit.
RCMP officers executed a search warrant for firearms and controlled substances at a home in the community at 4 a.m. Feb. 4.
That's when an officer fired one round from a firearm, discharging a non-lethal beanbag round.
A man was struck in the abdomen and sustained bruising, as well as a cut to his right hand.
The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba, whether occurring on- or off-duty.
Any injury caused by a police firearm is deemed a serious injury by IIU regulations, so an investigation is mandatory.