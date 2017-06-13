A Manitoba politician says someone tried to film her in a washroom at one of Winnipeg's most popular public gathering places.

Nahanni Fontaine posted a warning on her Facebook page Tuesday morning, moments after the incident at The Forks historic site.

The NDP MLA for the Winnipeg riding of St. Johns said she was on the toilet in the one-person washroom at the Johnston Terminal building when it happened.

A spokesperson for Marwest Management, the company that manages the Johnston Terminal, said there are plans to put a surveillance camera outside the washroom. (Google Street View)

"I'm just sitting there and I notice some shadow and I'm thinking there's somebody waiting to use the bathroom. And then all of a sudden, a white Apple camera, square camera, slides under the door," Fontaine told CBC News.

"It took me a couple of seconds [to realize what was happening] and then all of a sudden I just screamed because I was instantaneously furious. I screamed profanities and as I did that the camera slipped back out."

Fontaine got up as quickly as she could to chase after the person, but couldn't find the culprit.

"I went running. I called my assistant right away, and we went running everywhere across The Forks trying to find [the person] and no luck," she said.

"I immediately got enraged that somebody would violate my space like that, not only for my personal space but all kinds of women and little girls use this bathroom."

She has since talked to officials at The Forks and she intends to file a police report.

A spokesperson for Marwest Management, the company that manages the Johnston Terminal, said there are plans to put a surveillance camera outside the washroom to detect suspicious behaviour.

"I just happened to be looking at the door. If I wasn't looking at the door, I wouldn't have noticed it. I'm not even sure if he got anything," Fontaine said.

"If he did film anything, it would be me screaming profanities."