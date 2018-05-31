Skip to Main Content
Police identify man killed in Bar Italia shooting as Noel Talingdan, 37

Notifications

New

Police identify man killed in Bar Italia shooting as Noel Talingdan, 37

Winnipeg police released the name of the man killed in a shooting outside a Corydon Avenue bar.

Talingdan and a 28-year-old woman were shot on Tuesday

CBC News ·
A Winnipeg police cruiser blocks taped-off Cockburn Street, between McMillan and Corydon avenues outside Bar Italia, after the shooting. (Warren Kay/CBC)

Winnipeg police released the name of the man killed in a shooting outside a Corydon Avenue bar.

Noel Talingdan, 37, died after he was shot outside of Bar Italia shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Another victim, a 28-year-old woman, was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Winnipeg Police Service investigators are still looking for information from witnesses. Police have not named any possible suspects.

Anyone with information can call the homicide unit at 24-986-6508 or contact Crime Stoppers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us