Police identify man killed in Bar Italia shooting as Noel Talingdan, 37

Winnipeg police released the name of the man killed in a shooting outside a Corydon Avenue bar.

Noel Talingdan, 37, died after he was shot outside of Bar Italia shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Another victim, a 28-year-old woman, was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Winnipeg Police Service investigators are still looking for information from witnesses. Police have not named any possible suspects.

Anyone with information can call the homicide unit at 24-986-6508 or contact Crime Stoppers.