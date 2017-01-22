Winnipeg's Bannock Lady celebrated a milestone on Sunday.

Since 2013, Althea Guiboche has been handing out bannock to Winnipeg's homeless at the corner of Dufferin and Main Street. This weekend marked her four-year anniversary.

In 2010, Guiboche found herself homeless with her three small children. Since then, she's become an advocate for the city's most vulnerable, and the manager of End Homeless Winnipeg.

"These people here on the street are what keeps me motivated, keeps me going," Guiboche said on Sunday.

"I know the struggle and I feel their pain and their hurt so I want to be here for the village. This is a village."

Her semi-monthly event of handing out the fry bread, known as Got Bannock, is now a registered Canadian charity, but Guiboche prefers a different word to describe it.

"This is not charity. It's solidarity," she said.