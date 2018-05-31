Skip to Main Content
1 dead in Balmoral Street house fire

1 dead in Balmoral Street house fire

One person has been found dead after a house fire in the West Broadway neighbourhood Thursday morning.

Fire closes Balmoral Street between St. Mary Avenue and Broadway

One person has been found dead after a house fire on Balmoral Street Thursday morning. (Travis Golby/CBC)
One person has been found dead after a house fire in the West Broadway neighbourhood Thursday morning.

A fire chief at the scene confirmed the death to CBC News. 

Fire fighters were called to the structure fire at a wood-framed one-storey bungalow on Balmoral Street between St. Mary Avenue and Broadway around 7:30 a.m.

Police have Balmoral Street closed between Broadway and St. Mary Avenue. (Travis Golby/CBC)

The fire chief says the fire was fully involved when crews arrived.

The fire chief didn't give the victim's age or gender.

Police have closed Balmoral Street between St. Mary Avenue and Broadway because of the fire.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire.

More to come.

