1 dead in Balmoral Street house fire
Fire closes Balmoral Street between St. Mary Avenue and Broadway
One person has been found dead after a house fire in the West Broadway neighbourhood Thursday morning.
A fire chief at the scene confirmed the death to CBC News.
Fire fighters were called to the structure fire at a wood-framed one-storey bungalow on Balmoral Street between St. Mary Avenue and Broadway around 7:30 a.m.
The fire chief says the fire was fully involved when crews arrived.
The fire chief didn't give the victim's age or gender.
Fire crews — Balmoral closed at St. Mary, <a href="https://twitter.com/wpgpolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@wpgpolice</a> on the scene <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/traffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#traffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Winnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcmb</a> <a href="https://t.co/6iJENvGAtq">pic.twitter.com/6iJENvGAtq</a>—@SabrinaCsays
Police have closed Balmoral Street between St. Mary Avenue and Broadway because of the fire.
There's no word yet on what caused the fire.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.