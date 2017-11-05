A firefighter was injured in a blaze on Balmoral Avenue this morning.

The firefighter had to get treated after he hurt his hand after flames broke out in a three-storey resendtial building on the street, according to United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg president Alex Forrest.

The fire started around 2 a.m.

Forrest said when firefighters arrived, flames could be seen coming from the building.

But 30 firefighters were able to confine the fire to just one suite, he said.

There's no word yet on the cause of the blaze.