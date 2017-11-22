Ballet dancers surprise travellers at Winnipeg airport
Air Date: Nov 21, 2017 6:06 PM CT
Travellers arriving at the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport got a surprise, courtesy of WestJet.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Thursday
Chance of flurries
-1°C
Friday
Chance of showers
4°C
Saturday
Sunny
-3°C
Sunday
Sunny
-1°C
Monday
Cloudy
-1°C
Latest Manitoba News Headlines
- Winnipeg budget 2018: Bus fares and parking fees up, infrastructure spending down
- 25 cent bus fare hike, route cuts proposed in preliminary city budget
- Mail bomb victim Maria Mitousis hesitated before opening 'weird' package
- 3 teens charged with attempted murder in Oxford House fire
- Manitoba homicide rate falls but still among highest in country
Must Watch
-
Emily Cablek speaks out about the abduction of her kids and domestic violence
2:44
A Winnipeg mother whose children were abducted and taken to Mexico nine years ago is sharing her story of sexual abuse and exploitation for the first time in hopes of helping other victims of domestic violence.
-
Syrian refugees adapt to life in Canada
2:07
Syrian refugees are adapting to life in Canada, but while the auditor general says the federal government has lived up to its commitments to them, others say more needs to be done to help them truly thrive
Top News Headlines
- Liberals to offer benefit to people waiting for low-income housing
- 'Enough is enough': Flood of complaints from Bell customers, employees about high-pressure sales tactics
- Missing dog walker Annette Poitras found 'alive and well' in Coquitlam, B.C., after massive search
- Daring defection of North Korean soldier captured in dramatic video
- Accused killer cross-examines former friend at Babcock murder trial
Most Viewed
- Cpl. Nolan Caribou ID'd as reservist who died on Manitoba Canadian Forces base
- Guy Maddin 'ludicrously honoured' to have designed Winnipeg warming hut
- Young mom dies of infection week after giving birth to 3rd child
- Brian Pallister and wife explain how he got lost and broke arm on New Mexico hike
- Winnipeg store owner gets 5 years for plotting to murder business partner
- 'Never a dull moment': Lawsuit, NAFTA claim, Fairfax partnership spur optimism, tension in Churchill
- Deaths of 7 Indigenous students in Thunder Bay the responsibility of all Canadians: author
- 'I'm going to get out of my chair': Injured Manitoba hockey player determined to walk again
- Winnipeg man's old goalie mask heads to the Hockey Hall of Fame
Special Coverage
-
CBC Investigates
Jazz prof Steve Kirby fired from Berklee College after U of M students share harassment complaints
Berklee reveals Kirby’s ‘termination’ at public forum on campus
-
CBC Investigates
Worker with open sore, reuse of disposables among recent problems found at Manitoba nail salons
Province has no plans to change complaint-based inspection process, cites 'small volume of complaints'
-
CBC Investigates
RCMP employee blows whistle on lead contamination risk from firing range
'They knew it was dangerous, they didn’t tell anyone,' says employee who worked with files stored near range
-
In depth
CBC Manitoba I-Team investigates
CBC digs deeper on the stories of the day