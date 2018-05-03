Poor weather, nightfall factors in deadly 2017 Baldur plane crash, investigators say

An investigator says poor weather and nightfall likely played roles in a plane crash that killed a 60-year-old pilot in southwestern Manitoba in December.

The Transportation Safety Board released its investigation report on Thursday morning about the 2017 crash east of Baldur, Man., which killed Harold Parsonage, the only person in the small craft.

Allen Barrett, who led the TSB's investigation of the crash, told the CBC darkness and a winter storm were likely factors, but the report itself was limited and didn't draw any conclusions about what lead to it.

Parsonage, 60, of Baldur, was flying from Gillam to his private airstrip at his farm on Dec. 15, 2017, when his Piper Aztec crashed into a wooded area down an embankment, about half a kilometre from the landing strip, in the rural municipality of Argyle.

Parsonage had been scheduled to land at about 6:30 p.m., but contact with the plane was lost just after its scheduled arrival time, RCMP said.

In the TSB report, investigators said a family member texted Parsonage to warm him that it was snowing and visibility was poor. Parsonage arranged to have someone make vehicle tracks on his airstrip and to place a vehicle at the north end of the north-south strip, with headlights pointed south.

It was dark, snow was still falling and there was about 7.5 centimetres of snow on the runway, the report says.

Parsonage overflew the airstrip before descending into the valley where the plane crashed.

Barrett said there weren't any known mechanical issues with the plane. Investigators confirmed both engines were producing power at the time of the crash, but damage to the aircraft post-crash did complicate the investigation.

A Transportation Safety Board photo shows the crash site and wreckage of the Piper Aztec aircraft. (Transportation Safety Board) Investigators found that the plane's right altimeter would have shown the plane was approximately 360 feet higher than its actual altitude. The left altimeter, where Parsonage was sitting, was destroyed and it's not known what it showed at the time of the crash.

Barrett hopes the crash and report bring more awareness

"The message I would like is for [other pilots] to read through the report, take their own qualifications and capabilities into account, [and] just think about perhaps whether they may or may not have done things differently," he said.

Barrett said since 2010, there have been 11 fatalities in six different crashes in Manitoba and Saskatchewan that involved poor weather.

The report was the TSB's final report into the crash.