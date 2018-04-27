'It's about pride': Winnipeg man collects backpacks for kids in CFS care

A Winnipeg man is helping to bring dignity to kids in the care of Child and Family Services one backpack at a time.

Gary Wuirch is collecting backpacks, bags and suitcases for kids in care to use as they transition from home to home.

He got the idea after learning kids in care often use garbage bags to move their belongings.

"I said, 'That's wrong'.… There's no dignity," he said.

"These kids are in a rough situation already … so I thought anything we can do to help would be awesome."

Wuirch, a self-described "social media fanatic," went online to begin spreading the word that he was collecting bags and has been blown away by the response.

"It just started spreading and spreading, and away we go," he said.

Backpacks suddenly started appearing at his front door and after local groups and churches got on board, he quickly had 80 bags to take to Macdonald Youth Services.

He dropped the new and gently used bags off this week.

'Everyone was thrilled'

"We were all so excited — we met Gary at the door on Monday — and there were three or four of us and there was just gasps," said Kelly Schettler, co-ordinator for transition services at Macdonald Youth Services.

"There was suitcases inside of suitcases and we set out to start distributing them that day.… Everyone was thrilled."

Schettler works with kids who are aging out of care, helping them move into apartments and live independently, and the bags will make a big difference to those going through the process of transitioning between homes, she said.

"If they've been through care for quite a while, they probably have had more moves than we can imagine," she said. "And each move, if it happens quickly, can mean that the child doesn't necessarily return to where they were living in their placement and whatever they have with them that day goes with them to their placement.

"Everything else, as Gary says … can end up getting dropped off in a garbage bag."

Every one of the bags Wuirch dropped off is already being used, Schettler said, many by those who use the not-for-profit's emergency shelter.

"If some of them have not had a safe place to stay and they come to the shelter, then being able to leave feeling like their belongings are a little bit more secure helps them to feel a little more safe as well," said Schettler.

"It's about pride and dignity."

It's also nice to know people care, she said.

"They come back and their recollection is that someone cared for them here and somebody cared enough to donate this — that has huge meaning — that somebody out there that they don't know has done this for them."

Wuirch continues to collect everything from backpacks and purses to suitcases and luggage.

To make a donation, email Wuirch at gwuirch@mts.net.