A Winnipeg neighbourhood that has been through several rashes of vehicle break-ins woke up to another rampage on Monday.

Emergency services were called just after 2:15 a.m. about a car on fire in the River Heights neighbourhood.

While there, police learned about a garage nearby that was also torched as well as a vehicle that was broken into — all in the same alley shared Lanark and Renfrew streets in a one-block stretch between Taylor and Mathers avenues.

Police believe the fires were arson, and there was also a number of garage and shed break-ins.

There's not much left of the interior of this Audi after an arson attack on Monday. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Notices posted on the Facebook page Smashed Window Club — River Heights say the crime spree included:

Two garages burned while a third was the target of an attempted arson but failed to ignite.

Two sheds broken into and a pickaxe stolen from one.

Several windows smashed on cars and trucks.

Residents in the River Heights area, fed up with vandalism, started the Facebook page in 2015 to warn one another about any incidents and to track what was happening.

Police increased their patrols in the area for some time and the number of break-ins declined, at least for a while.

No one has been arrested in connection with any of the latest incidents, police said.