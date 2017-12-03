It's the start of holiday party season, but for parents that means the beginning of the battle to find a good babysitter.

If you don't have an older child to stay home or the number of your local babysitters club, it can be difficult to get out for the celebrations.

As a mother of two, Rishona Hyman knows the importance of having a break, and as the owner of Aqua Essence Swim Academy, she also knows a lot of babysitters — the academy offers the Red Cross' national certification course for babysitting.

As a mother and a babysitter trainer, she's picked up some tricks for having a stress-free night away.

How to find a babysitter

Hyman said a lot of parents don't recongize that there are likely a lot of potential babysitters already interacting with their children.

She suggested talking to volunteers, coaches or older participants at your kids' extracurricular activities like dancing, soccer or gymnastics. She also suggested reaching out to local summer camps which might have counsellors who babysit in their spare time.

"You know that they have a part-time job, you know they are reliable and responsible, they have a connection with your child — and I think it's a great place to start," she said.

Many schools also offer the babysitter-training course and will keep a list of students who have completed it. Hyman suggested calling up the local junior and high schools to see if there are any students they can recommend.

"They will also recommend students who they would trust."

What are the expectations?

When you finally find the babysitter, it's important to be clear about what you expect from them and what they should expect from your kids, Hyman said.

"When they come to the house I often go through the rules in front of my kids just as a reminder. It's also letting my kids know there are expectations of the babysitter."

She said it is also important to be clear what you expect to find when you get home — should the dishwasher be loaded, should toys be put away and should the kids be in bed?

How much should parents expect to pay?

Babysiting has become like an à la carte menu, Hyman said.

If a babysitter has their first-aid training, Lifesaving Society Bronze Medallion certification or other training, parents should expect to pay a bit more. If the babysitter is driving, cooking or bringing the child to an activity, that may also come with a price tag.

And if you have more than one kid who needs to be watched — that will likely cost more too.

"If your kids get along with the babysitter and they do a lot … I think it's completely OK the next time to maybe pay them a little bit more or round up at the end of the night," Hyman said.