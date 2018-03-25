60 years after its maiden voyage, fate and potential of Avro Arrow still debated: curator

Just before 10 a.m. on a spring morning sixty years ago, Canada's first supersonic fighter plane roared off the ground and into the sky above Malton, Ont., with a World War Two pilot in the cockpit and a crowd of staff staring upwards from the tarmac below.

It was March 25, 1958, and it was the first test flight of the Avro Arrow. Reportedly, the plane only used half of the runway, and test pilot Janusz Zurakowsi's only complaint was the cockpit didn't have a clock. The plane, designed to defend Canada's northern border in the event of a Russian attack, was deemed a success.

But 11 months later, on Feb. 20, 1959, the project was abruptly halted, setting off a controversy that continues among aviation and history buffs that has echoed into contemporary circles.

"It was said to be everything that they had hoped it would be. It was extremely fast and extremely effective, theoretically, at what it was built to do," said Davide Montebruno, curator assistant at the Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada.

"Obviously, it never got a chance to do those things, except in the tests."

The first sleek white Avro Arrow is unveiled in front of a crowd of 12,000 at the Avro Plant in Malton. But the Russians unveil something of their own. Arrow photo: National Archives of Canada, PA-210520 0:33

The Arrow, designed by A.V. Roe Canada in Malton, was designed to serve in the Cold War, and intercept bombers expected to come over the North Pole. At the time, Montebruno says it was the most advanced aircraft ever designed in Canada.

"This plane had the first fly-by-wire system on an operational aircraft in history — that's a computer system that helps a pilot fly a plane," he said.

"This plane had the first liquid oxygen breathing system installed on a production aircraft, so the oxygen is compressed, it takes up less space, the tank is lighter and it also helps to cool … the pilot in the cockpit. These were significant developments at the time."

But the project was killed by Conservative prime minister of the day John Diefenbaker. Despite his government spending millions developing it, Diefenbaker ordered the Arrow scrapped, and all evidence of it destroyed.

The plane had already passed its testing phases and manufacturers were beginning to build parts, Montebruno said. It was cancelled a month before the end of a six month review period Diefenbaker had given it.

April 1959: all five Arrows are cut to pieces. Nobody in Ottawa will own up to the decision. 3:53

"The argument is — and this is very controversial, of course, it's still controversial today, 60 years on — but the argument was that it was too much airplane for Canada. … That really, the better way to defend ourselves would be with unmanned systems like ground-based missiles," Montebruno said.

"We've all heard of the DEW-line [the Distant Early Warning Line, a now-defunct series of radar stations to defend North America from enemy aircraft] and that was sort of the direction the government went in."

Another key point was the mounting costs of the project, historians have argued: it was expected to cost $1 billion when all was said and done.

Controversy continues

The planes were ordered to be scrapped, but widespread theories exist about what happened to their pieces. For certain, one piece of cockpit is housed at the Canada Air and Space Museum in Ottawa.

Last year, search crews found the remains of one model on the floor of Lake Ontario.

"The most outlandish [theory] that I've heard is that the test pilot actually got into one of the planes and took off and he got out of there," Montebruno said.

"[Components] also went to scrap with private contractors, and so a lot of stories surfaced about people saying, 'well I nicked a piece off the back of the truck, I've stored pieces in the back of my junkyard.' But is it true? Who knows."

What many agree on, Montebruno said, is the loss was a blow to the Canadian air industry at the time. Avro itself went down shortly after, and Montebruno says there's an argument to be made the ripple effects of the project's cancellation impacted as many as 30,000 workers in various related fields.

In the months following Black Friday, Avro's team of world-class engineers find jobs south of the border. 1:16

For the engineers who designed it, there were scant opportunities for similar work in Canada, Monterbruno said. Many migrated to the U.S., where some worked on projects including the space station and the stealth bomber.

"There's always this persistent idea, what if. What if these engineers had remained in Canada? What if this genius had gone into some new project? What would come after the Avro Arrow?" he said.

Legacy of hope

Instead of seeing it as a lost opportunity, Montebruno said the legacy of the Arrow is in its potential.

"Well, I think we still can recognize that the Canadian air industry, despite this loss, is very, very strong. And I mean, in Winnipeg, that is abundantly true," he said.

"Its legacy is in knowing that we're capable of these things, that we have this skill, this experience in Canada."