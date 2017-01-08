A new exhibit exploring the early days of Canadian bush pilots has touched down in Winnipeg.

Cold! Genesis of a National Industry showcases the birth of Canada's bush pilot industry in the 1920s and 1930s. Visitors can catch tours throughout January before the exhibit takes off at the end of the month.

According to Davide Montebruno, manager of tours at the Aviation Museum, the tour explores what's known as the "golden age" of bush flying, when pioneer pilots were warming up wood-and-cloth planes with camp stoves, landing wherever they deemed safe and mapping the country by hand.

"There's a very old saying about bush pilots: there are old bush pilots and there are bold bush pilots, but there are no old, bold bush pilots," Montebruno said. "They measured their chances, and the ones that measured best became world-renowned."

Montebruno says the name of the exhibit invokes the "one universal barrier" facing Canadian bush pilots in the period.

"Bush pilots ran into a few unique problems in that they're running gas powered engines, so unlike the trains, it was a huge effort on their part to get their planes into the sky, to get them warmed up to temperature on a cold January morning," he said.

"Cracking that code, getting those planes working on a day-to-day basis, was really the secret to creating a Canadian national industry out of air service."

Guided tours are available Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. at the museum at 958 Ferry Rd. The tours are free with paid admission.