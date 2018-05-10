Skip to Main Content
Man found dead underneath overturned ATV, police say

Notifications

Man found dead underneath overturned ATV, police say

A man was found dead underneath a tipped ATV on Wednesday night in the Municipality of Roblin.

87-year-old was checking cattle at time of fatality

CBC News ·
A 87-year-old man from the Municipality of Roblin died in an ATV collision Wednesday night. (CBC)

A man was found dead Wednesday night underneath an overturned ATV in western Manitoba.

Prairie Mountain RCMP were alerted to the ATV collision at 7:40 p.m. in the Municipality of Hillsburg-Roblin-Shell River. They found the 87-year-old man dead at the scene.

The man was checking cattle by himself when the collision occurred, according to police.

He was not wearing a helmet and alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us