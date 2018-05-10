Man found dead underneath overturned ATV, police say

A man was found dead Wednesday night underneath an overturned ATV in western Manitoba.

Prairie Mountain RCMP were alerted to the ATV collision at 7:40 p.m. in the Municipality of Hillsburg-Roblin-Shell River. They found the 87-year-old man dead at the scene.

The man was checking cattle by himself when the collision occurred, according to police.

He was not wearing a helmet and alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash.