A 29-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and more than 30 other offences in connection with a string of crimes going back to summer.

The man was arrested Saturday after police were called about someone armed with a gun inside a residence on Sargent Avenue in the West End. A loaded .22 calibre revolver was also found at the home.

The man also was wanted in connection with the following:

July 8, 2017 — A woman was assaulted by a man armed with a firearm.

October 2017 — A man with a loaded revolver at a residence.

Oct. 28, 2017 — A man was threatened and assaulted by another man who had a sawed-off shotgun. He was sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Oct. 31, 2017 — A man, 24, was shot in the rear upper body and a 28-year-old woman was shot in the lower body at a residence in Winnipeg. Both were treated in hospital and later released. The shooter then confronted four adults at a nearby residence and threatened to shoot them.

The man is charged with two counts of attempted murder, assault, uttering threats, 17 weapons-related offences, tampering with the serial number of a firearm, break and enter and 10 counts of failing to comply with previous court orders or disobeying court orders.