A Winnipeg mother fought back against a man who attempted to abduct her four-year-old daughter Thursday afternoon, police said Friday.

The mother of four-year-old Princess talked to CBC about the terrifying experience Friday morning.

"I'm crying," said Faida Bugagara, Princess's mom. She said she moved to Winnipeg with her family from Congo three years ago.

According to police, the man grabbed the little girl in the 300 block of McKenzie Street at around 2:45 p.m. and tried to leave with her.

"I've been doing this a long time and I cannot remember myself the last time I've heard of one of these," Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver said.

"I can't imagine anything more traumatic to a parent, or really to a community. I think this is terrifying."

Carver called the incident "incredibly brazen," and said Bugagara got into a physical alteration with the suspect, leaving her with a minor injury that needed medical attention. He said she had to flee to another yard to get help.

Police are looking for a male suspect in his late 20s. He is described as having short dark hair and a slim build and wearing diamond-type earrings.

According to witnesses, he was wearing a grey Adidas hat, a purple or blue Hugo Boss shirt, a black track jacket tied around his waist, black pants with two red stripes down the sides of the legs and red shoes with a white Nike symbol, Carver said.

The Winnipeg police major crimes unit is investigating the incident.