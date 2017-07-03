A suspect in an attempted abduction of a four-year-old girl tried to bite two police officers and spat at them during his arrest on Sunday, Winnipeg police said Monday.

Police have released more details about the arrest of a man wanted in a brazen attempted abduction of a little girl last week.

Police arrested a 26-year-old man in the West End around 5 p.m. yesterday.

On Thursday, police said a mother and her four-year-old daughter were unlocking their front door on McKenzie Street in Winnipeg's North End when a man came up behind them demanding to get inside.

When the mother said no, the man grabbed the girl.

The mother told CBC she had a tug-of-war with the man and finally got her daughter back, then ran for help.

While taking the suspect into custody, Const. Jay Murray said the suspect tried to bite two officers and was spitting at them.

