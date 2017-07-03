Winnipeg police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a brazen daytime attempted abduction.

Police had issued a warrant and asked for the public's help in finding a 26-year-old man, but said late Sunday night he had been arrested.

On Thursday, police say a mother and her four-year-old daughter were unlocking their front door on McKenzie Street in Winnipeg's North End when a man came up behind them demanding to get inside.

When the mother said no, the man grabbed the girl.

The mother told CBC she had a tug-of-war with the man and finally got her daughter back, then ran for help.

The man is facing several charges, including abduction of a person under 14 and assault causing bodily harm.