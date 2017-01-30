Red River College is stepping up security measures at its Exchange District campus after two students were recently attacked for their cellphones.

The first incident occurred Jan. 13 inside the college's Roblin Centre. A student was sitting inside the school cafeteria with their phone sitting on a table when a man came up to grab it.

The student was taken to hospital with minor injuries, including cuts, said Conor Lloyd, communications officer with Red River.

The second incident occurred this past Friday just blocks away from the school outside the Yellow Dog Tavern. Once again, a male suspect was after the victim's phone. He was stabbed, and had to be taken to hospital.

"It's always concerning when we learn that one of our students was involved in an incident," said Lloyd. "We're in the process of implementing some immediate improvements to continue to enhance the safety and security for the staff and students."

After the first attack the school began reviewing its security protocols at all its campuses, Lloyd said.

As part of that review, the school is installing new security cameras, increasing security patrols and working closely with the Winnipeg police.

Lloyd said the incidents were unfortunate but unusual. The school's campus on Princess Street is normally safe, he said.

"Our security services are very proactive," he said. Anyone who doesn't belong on campus or who may be a person of interest is "dealt with," he said.