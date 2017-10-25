Winnipeg police created "Project Payday" to solve a series of ATM thefts. (CBC)

Three people have been charged with stealing more then $60,000 from ATMs in connection with a series of business break-ins in Winnipeg, Lac du Bonnet and Selkirk between June 2016 and August 2017.

Winnipeg police formed "Project Payday" to investigate the break-in spree.

Officers soon found a pattern to the crimes — masked thieves entered by breaking the door or window, tied a tow rope to the ATM machine and dragged it out with a vehicle.

At least 14 locations were hit, including a hotel, grocery store, two restaurants and homes throughout Winnipeg and Lac du Bonnet, causing more than $60,000 worth of damage, police said.

A 30-year-old man is charged with 27 counts of break, enter and theft and disguise with intent. A woman, 35, and a man, 33, have also been charged.