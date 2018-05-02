No need to be creeped out as gigantic bugs arrive at Assiniboine Park Zoo for exhibit

Massive bugs have landed at Assiniboine Park Zoo.

On Wednesday, the Winnipeg zoo received and began setting up the 19 gigantic animatronic insects and arachnids that will make up this summer's Xtreme Bugs exhibit, including a four metre-tall praying mantis so massive it had to be lifted into place using heavy construction equipment.

Crews installed the four metre-tall praying mantis with the help of construction equipment Wednesday morning. (CBC)

"Normally when we encounter bugs, we are the big ones, or maybe it's a situation where you're scared or they're in your house and you don't want them there, so this should be very different," said Laura Curtis, manager of marketing and communications with the Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

"Because these are so big we'll be able to see their exaggerated features and really hone in on some of those neat aspects that we can't see when we're seeing bugs in real life."

Laura Curtis, manager of marketing and communications with the Assiniboine Park Conservancy, says the exhibit will give visitors a chance to get up and close with insects and arachnids. (CBC)

The bugs are being moved into position on the zoo's forested trail, the same space where the popular Dinosaurs Alive exhibit was held over the last couple years.

As well as giving visitors a fun and up-close look at insects and arachnids including centipedes, ants, hornets, cockroaches, spiders and tarantulas, Curtis says the exhibit also has an educational component.

Giant ants are among the insects in the Xtreme Bugs exhibit. (CBC)

Interpretive components will help visitors understand the science behind insect appearance, behaviour and survival, and the important role that bugs play in our everyday environment, a news release about the exhibit says.

"We want to teach people about why insects and bugs are important to our ecosystem and our environment, and the different roles that they play," said Curtis, who adds even those who are scared of creepy crawlers will be able to enjoy the exhibit.

The Xtreme Bugs exhibit is expected to be open in time for the May long weekend. (CBC)

"You can come and know it's not real, and maybe this is an opportunity to read about it, see it up close and learn some things that will make you not afraid of it in the future."

The limited-time exhibit — which is included with regular zoo admission — is expected to open by the May long weekend, but Curtis says an official opening date will be announced next week.

