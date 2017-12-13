The Assiniboine Park duck pond is open for the skating season.

The park announced on Wednesday that the popular Winnipeg spot is officially open to the public for the winter.

The duck pond shelter beside the pond is also open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, and includes accessible washrooms, picnic tables and a fireplace. The pond is lit, so you can skate safely under the stars.

Another favourite skating site, the rink under the canopy at The Forks, opened to the public last week.

If you're at the park anyway and want to make a day of it, you can also go sledding on the toboggan hill near the pond, north of the Nature Playground. The hill is already open to the public.