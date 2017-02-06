A million-dollar donation to Winnipeg's Assiniboine Park will help create two new attractions.

Half of the money donated by MacDon Industries, a Winnipeg-headquartered manufacturer of agricultural equipment, will go to Canada's Diversity Gardens.

The $70-million gardens, which will be built in the southeast corner of Assiniboine Park, will feature various horticultural biodomes and a butterfly house.

The attraction will replace the current Assiniboine Park Conservatory, which is more than 100 years old and nearing the end of its lifespan.

"Assiniboine Park is a cherished asset here in Winnipeg and we're proud to be a part of the amazing changes taking place there," said Gary Giesbrecht, MacDon president and CEO.

The other $500,000 will be dedicated to a new zoo exhibit where young visitors can enjoy hands-on interactive experiences and play. It'll be a modern take on Aunt Sally's Farm, states a news release from the Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

Aunt Sally's was a popular children's petting zoo that opened in 1957 and closed in 1993.

"We are extremely grateful to MacDon for their very generous leadership support of the redevelopment of Assiniboine Park," said Margaret Redmond, conservancy president and CEO.

"This donation will go a long way towards making these projects a reality for the entire community to enjoy."