A woman is in hospital after being stabbed at a hotel near Winnipeg's airport.

Police were called to the Airport Motor Inn at the corner of Ellice Avenue and Berry Street shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday about two women fighting outside.

A 34-year-old woman with an injury to her side was sent to hospital for treatment. She was initially listed in unstable condition but has been upgraded to stable.

A 26-year-old woman from Garden Hill was arrested.

She is charged with assault with a weapon and failing to comply with a probation order.