Man rushed to hospital in critical condition after assault in West End

A man in his 30s is in critical condition after what police are calling a "major assault" in Winnipeg's West End.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday outside an apartment complex at the corner of Agnes Street and Sargent Avenue.

Police were still on the scene on Thursday morning with yellow tape blocking areas around the property.

There is little information available but police believe a weapon might have been used.

No one has been arrested.