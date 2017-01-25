A woman was rushed to hospital in serious condition after being assaulted with a weapon Monday night.

Police say it happened in the 1000 block of Sherburn Street, in the city's West End, around 6:30 p.m.

No information has been released on what kind of weapon was used, but police say the woman has since improved to stable condition.

Several witnesses are in custody for questioning and police are looking for a man they believe to be the attacker.

The woman and the man knew each other, police said.