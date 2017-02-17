The man accused of assaulting seven people in three hours in downtown Winnipeg was homeless, diagnosed with schizophrenia and had been released from custody two weeks prior for similar attacks in Winnipeg and Brandon.

Before his release in January, Michael Fitzsimmons, 28, told the judge "I'll try to behave from now on."

Twelve days later, on Feb. 7, Fitzsimmons was arrested and charged with six counts of assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000 and 24 counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Police said the attacks on six women and one man, in the Osborne Village and downtown areas, appeared to be random. Two people suffered serious injuries.

Fitzsimmons had plead guilty in three similar assaults between July and October 2016.

Last summer, a man was attacked in a Brandon Canadian Tire parking lot. Court heard Fitzsimmons punched him in the face and then grabbed a large rock and held it over his head.

Then in August 2016, Fitzsimmons walked up to a man in Winnipeg Square and struck him in the arm before knocking another man to the ground with a bodycheck.

Finally, in October, a woman crossing William Avenue at King Street was approached by Fitzsimmons. He bodychecked her, causing her to fall and hit her head. The woman suffered a minor concussion, whiplash and a pinched never, court heard.

'I haven't been myself'

While he was detained, court heard he exhibited symptoms in line with psychosis and paranoid delusions, according to a mental health assessment.

"I haven't been myself lately. I'm just sorry for my behaviour," Fitzsimmons told the judge during his sentencing in January, adding his bad behaviour was likely a result of past drug use.

The judge considered his time and custody and released him on two years probation. His conditions included good behaviour, reporting to a probation officer and undertaking any assessments or counselling directed by his probation officer.

Less than two weeks later, he was arrested in connection with the string of seven assaults.

His criminal record is lengthy. Since 2012, he has been convicted of 11 offences including arson, assault, mischief and theft.

In 2012 he plead guilty to burning down his three-suite apartment complex in Austin, Man. while intoxicated.

His lawyer told court Fitzsimmons was "very sorry" for what happened and had been diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2013.

Failure of mental health and justice system?

Chris Summerville, executive director of the Schizophrenia Society of Canada, said Fitzsimmons' health and criminal history raises questions about Manitoba's systems.

"This is very troubling," Summerville told CBC News. "It raises questions, was there a failure of the mental health system in terms of addressing mental health needs of the individual or was there a failure of the criminal justice system or both?"

People living with a serious mental illness are disproportionately affected by homelessness and addiction, he said.

"We have to do a much better job of helping people who are homeless and also dealing with mental illness and substance use," he said. "We have to do a better job of co-ordinating services between justice and health and providing housing."

Research by the Mental Health Commission of Canada showed when people who were homeless and living with mental illness or addiction were given a place to live, their health improved, Summerville said.

In light of high-profile cases involving individuals with mental illness such as Vince Li, also known as Will Baker, it's important to consider mental illness can be successfully managed, he said.

Summerville also added 95 per cent of people living with mental illness do not act violently or commit a crime.