A woman was assaulted and a man was stabbed after a fight in the North End early Sunday morning.

Several groups of people started fighting around 2 a.m. near Main Street and Selkirk Avenue, police said.

A woman was assaulted and fell to the ground, where the attack continued, police said.

A man was also stabbed several times in his upper body, police said. He was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

Police arrested a 26-year-old man for the assault on the woman.

Police haven't identified the person who stabbed the man, Winnipeg police spokesperson Const. Tammy Skrabek said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers 204-786-8477.

