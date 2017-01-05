Manitobans with questions about fentanyl and other opioids will be able to ask the experts at an upcoming series of panel discussions.

The Fentanyl and Other Drugs forums are being organized by the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba to shed light on a growing issue in Manitoba.

"Numbers are continuously growing when it comes to over doses due to fentanyl," said Ginette Poulin, the medical director at the addictions foundation of Manitoba.

The forums will bring together members of the public and experts from different fields including health care, addictions and police.

"With the opioid crisis, this is something that is a hot topic today, particularly when we think of fentanyl and all the dangers associated with this and what potentially are the repercussions of its use," Poulin said.

When it comes to prevention, a large part of the strategy to fight against the opioid crisis is education and awareness, she added.

"We want to inform the public as much as we can about the topic," she said.

"We are particularly taking that angle to go out into the communities to speak to families, youth and their friends and help address [it] on the front line."

As a doctor working in the clinic there have been a lot more inquiries into the dangers of fentanyl, Poulin said. She's also seen a lot more people asking questions in the community.

However, there's still a big gap when it comes to people who need services actually reaching out for help.

"When we look at addictions, less than 25 per cent that require the care … are not accessing that. It's kind of like the tip of an iceberg," she said.

She hopes that the panel will also help reduce stigma around addictions and have people recognize it's a disorder.

The panels will take place in Winnipeg, Steinbach, Selkirk, Thompson, Portage la Prairie, Brandon and Dauphin starting on Jan. 21. For more information visit the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba website.