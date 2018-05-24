Wildfire moves closer to home, sheep farm near Ashern, Man.

Wildfires burning east of Ashern, Man., moved farther north Wednesday night, pushing within a kilometre of a home and sheep farm, an area official says.

Sprinkler systems were turned on Thursday morning to protect the two properties located near Highway 325 and Stark Road, said Randy Helgason, reeve for the rural municipality of West Interlake, on Thursday.

Residents at both properties are remaining in their homes for now, Helgason said. Along with sprinklers, fire crews have pumper trucks set up at both sites.

As of around 11 a.m. Thursday he said he was "pretty positive" both properties will be protected from the fires.

There are about 90 firefighters working in the area around Ashern, which is about 170 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg in Manitoba's Interlake region. They're putting out hot spots and building fire guards between the town and the wildfires.

Firefighters are also conducting controlled burns between the wildfires and the fire guards, which are mostly made of mud, Helgason said.

"The wind has picked up considerably," he said. "The concern was [the fire] getting over [Highway] 325 and crossing and going north. We want to prevent that at all costs."

Helicopters dumped water on fires burning near Highway 325 on Thursday morning, which made a noticeable difference in just a couple of hours, Helgason said.

About 900 people in Ashern, which is west of the fire, and in surrounding areas are under an evacuation alert.

Residents should be ready to leave their homes with about two hours notice, including packing all essentials, such as medication and identification, in case the fire threatens the town.

The last fire bulletin published by the Manitoba Department of Sustainable Development said the wildfires near Ashern measure nearly 11,000 hectares. All are considered out of control.