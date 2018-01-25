Mayor Brian Bowman announced the creation of a new advisory committee Thursday that will work to expand the arts, culture and heritage sectors in Winnipeg.
The arts and culture industry contributes roughly $1 billion to Winnipeg's economy and employs six per cent of the city's workforce, the mayor's office said.
The industry plays a role in making Winnipeg a city "we can all be proud of," Bowman said in a written statement.
"In addition to their economic contributions, these sectors contribute significantly to the quality of life and vibrancy of the city."
The committee will be led by Coun. Mike Pagtakhan and includes members from across sectors in the city, including Lynne Skromeda, the executive director of the Winnipeg Folk Festival, Doneta Brotchie, program director with the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce, and Thom Sparling, executive director of Manitobans for the Arts.
The advisory committee was created to work with the recommendations made by the mayor's task force on heritage, culture and the arts in June 2016.
The task force made 29 recommendations that the new committee will be asked to review and possibly implement.
Some of the recommendations include the creation of a maintenance fund for arts and culture facilities as well as more tax incentives and rebates for arts organizations.
Many of the recommendations require council approval before coming into effect.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.